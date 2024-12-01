Claude AI Offers Adaptable Response Styles For Users

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Anthropic has unveiled a new feature for its Claude AI chatbot, allowing users to select response styles tailored to their communication needs. These styles include *Formal*, *Concise*, and *Explanatory*, each designed to address specific contexts. The *Formal* style ensures polished and structured replies, *Concise* delivers succinct and direct responses, while *Explanatory* provides detailed and educational answers. Additionally, users can create custom styles by uploading examples of their [...]">

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.