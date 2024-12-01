Morocco Moves Towards Cryptocurrency Regulation

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Morocco is preparing to introduce a framework that will regulate the use of cryptocurrencies, after banning their use in 2017. Despite the ban, cryptocurrencies like and continue to circulate underground, with many Moroccans participating in and trading activities. This shift towards regulation comes amid the global rise in digital assets, as well as increasing domestic use, even in the face of uncertain legal standing. The country's central bank, Al Maghrib (BAM), along with the of Finance, has recognized the growing role of digital currencies in the financial ecosystem, prompting officials to explore a clear regulatory structure. Notably, in 2021, BAM softened its stance, acknowledging that the cryptocurrency market is not a fleeting trend but a persistent phenomenon that requires careful regulation. This acknowledgment followed a period of legal ambiguity, where cryptocurrencies were considered illegal, and their use often led to penalties. The government is now looking to adopt policies that balance innovation with risk management. Morocco's proposed legal framework seeks to safeguard investors while providing a structured environment for the emerging crypto market. This regulatory shift is crucial in providing clarity for those involved in digital currencies, as well as in managing potential risks related to illegal activities, such as money laundering or fraud, which have been associated with unregulated markets. While official details of the regulatory framework remain under development, ongoing discussions suggest that Morocco could follow global trends by introducing a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). These developments aim to ensure that cryptocurrencies do not undermine the traditional financial system, while also positioning Morocco as a key player in the evolving landscape of digital finance.">



MENAFN01122024000152002308ID1108943462