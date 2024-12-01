Maritime Incident Reported Near Yemen's Aden

(MENAFN- IANS) Aden, Yemen, Dec 1 (IANS) The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a maritime incident occurring some 80 nautical miles south of Yemen's city of Aden on Sunday.

Authorities are investigating the incident, the UKMTO said in a statement on social X, Xinhua reported.

Preliminary reports indicated an attack by the Houthi group targeting a merchant vessel, according to Yemeni officials.

Specific details about the attacked vessel remain undisclosed.

Since November 2023, the Houthi group has launched rocket and drone on Israel and disrupted "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea, allegedly to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In response, the US-British naval coalition stationed in the region has since January conducted regular air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group.