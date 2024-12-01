Reddit exceeds X in popularity in UK, says Ofcom

(MENAFN) Reddit, a social favored by tech and gaming enthusiasts, has surpassed X to become the fifth most popular social platform in the UK, according to Ofcom.



By June of this year, Reddit was the fastest-growing platform of its kind in the UK, reaching over half of the country’s adult population, as noted in the communication regulator’s latest report on digital habits.



Despite functioning primarily as a forum, Reddit qualifies as a social media platform, featuring user-generated content, discussions, and interactions among users.



Since Ofcom's previous report, Reddit saw a 47 percent increase in usage among UK adults in a single month, with 22.9 million accessing the site in May 2024.



In contrast, X experienced an 8 percent decline in UK adult users during May 2024 compared to the same period the previous year.

