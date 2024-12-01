Kremlin voices remarks on Syria escalation

(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has condemned the recent in Syria, calling them an infringement on the country’s sovereignty. He expressed hope that the Syrian would soon resolve the crisis. Reports on Thursday indicated that the terrorist group Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS), which evolved from Jabhat al-Nusra and includes members of various other groups, launched a significant assault on Aleppo and Idlib provinces. The managed to capture several areas that were previously under Syrian military control.



Peskov referred to the attacks as an assault on Syria’s sovereignty, emphasizing that Russia desires a quick restoration of order by Syrian authorities. On Friday, Syrian forces reportedly halted the militants’ advance and began a counteroffensive to reclaim lost territories, including missile strikes on HTS positions. The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that four civilians were killed in an attack on a university campus in Aleppo, the first of its kind in years.



This escalation comes amid continued military operations in Syria, with Damascus and Moscow regularly conducting airstrikes against various militant factions, including HTS, which is designated as a terrorist group by several countries, including Russia, the US, the EU, and others. Russia’s military intervention in Syria began in 2015 at President Bashar Assad’s request, primarily targeting terrorist organizations like ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra. Russian air support has played a crucial role in defeating these groups, although the US-led coalition has also been involved, supporting some factions while opposing others. Moscow maintains a military presence in Syria, particularly at the Hmeimim and Tartus bases.

