Ceasefire between Israel, Hezbollah officially takes effect

(MENAFN) A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah officially took effect at 4:00 AM local time on November 27, following mediation by the United States and France, which facilitated a conflict resolution plan. The agreement aims to stabilize southern Lebanon, where fierce fighting had occurred between the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah. The Lebanese is tasked with deploying throughout southern Lebanon within 60 days to displace Hezbollah's forces, with the group required to move north of the Litani River, roughly 20–30 kilometers from the Israeli border.



The goal is to establish a Hezbollah-free security zone along the border. In exchange, Israel has agreed to withdraw its military forces from Lebanese territory in phases, under international supervision. An international committee, led by the US, will oversee the implementation of the agreement. The US has also committed to providing military support to Israel if there are imminent threats from Lebanese territory, as well as taking steps to prevent the return of Hezbollah’s military infrastructure in the region.

