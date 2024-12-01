Syrian opposition factions released videos on social media showing their presence inside police headquarters in Aleppo

(MENAFN) Syrian opposition factions released videos on social showing their presence inside the headquarters in Aleppo, announcing a curfew in the city until Saturday morning. According to local media and circulating footage, the opposition forces managed to free 100 detainees from the Military Security Prison in northern Aleppo on Friday evening. This operation followed a lightning offensive by opposition fighters from the "Al-Sham Liberation Front" and its allied factions, who had arrived in Aleppo that day.



Syrian sources reported that the opposition forces had successfully taken control of key government sites in Aleppo, including military, political, and state security headquarters. Videos captured armed fighters celebrating their victory as they secured these government facilities.



Meanwhile, the Russian military confirmed its air force had targeted anti-government factions in Aleppo as part of an operation aimed at repelling extremists. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported that opposition forces had gained control over several neighborhoods in Aleppo, including Sukkariyeh, Al-Furqan, Al-Adhamiya, and Seif Al-Dawla, marking the first time these areas had been under opposition control since 2016.



Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Observatory, noted that Syrian government forces withdrew from these areas without engaging in combat. This marked the third day of military confrontations between the opposition and government forces in the city.

