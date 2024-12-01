Delegations from Fatah, Hamas initiate talks in Cairo

(MENAFN) Delegations from Fatah and Hamas initiated talks in Cairo yesterday to form an administrative committee for managing Gaza and prevent the Israeli from separating the region from the West Bank. The goal is to foster Palestinian unity and address the challenges faced by the occupied territories. The delegations will meet with Egyptian officials to discuss a ceasefire, reconciliation, and prisoner exchange negotiations. At the same time, Israeli officials showed openness to a potential deal on Gaza, which might involve a partial withdrawal from disputed areas.



Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to negotiations, emphasizing key demands: Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction, and the return of displaced Palestinians. The movement expressed willingness to engage in dialogue to halt Israeli violations. Egypt's proposal includes a ceasefire in Gaza, overseen by an international committee led by the U.S., with plans for a security delegation to visit Tel Aviv to advance talks.



Discussions are ongoing regarding the creation of a committee, possibly led by independent Palestinian figures, to manage Gaza's affairs. However, disagreements remain over its political leadership. Egypt is working actively to unite the Palestinian factions, reduce suffering, and restore stability in Gaza, amid increasing violence and calls from Israeli extremists for reoccupation and the displacement of Gaza's residents. Meanwhile, Hamas condemned Israeli actions in northern Gaza, which have caused significant civilian casualties, accusing the Israeli military of war crimes and obstructing humanitarian aid.

