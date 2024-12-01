Amir Arrives In Kuwait

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived on Sunday in the sisterly State of Kuwait to chair the State of Qatar's delegation to the 45th Session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), due to kick off in Kuwait City later in the day.

HH the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at Kuwait International Airport, along with the accompanying delegation, by Amir of the State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

Also present to welcome HH the Amir were of Kuwait HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait HH Sheikh Ahmad Al Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, a cohort of Their Excellencies ministers of the State of Kuwait, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council HE Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Kuwait HE Ali bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud, and Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Qatar HE Khaled bin Badr Al Mutairi.

HH the Amir is accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and an official delegation.

