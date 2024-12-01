EU Wants Ukraine To Win War Against Russia - Kallas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union wants Ukraine to prevail in its fight against Russian aggression and will do whatever it takes for that.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced this on X as she arrived in Kyiv on her first day in office together with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

"It is a privilege to be in Kyiv alongside European Council President Costa and Commissioner Kos. In my first visit since taking up office, my message is clear: the European Union wants Ukraine to win this war. We will do whatever it takes for that," she said.

The new European Council President, Antonio Costa, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, as well as the entire new European Commission headed by Ursula von der Leyen, officially took office on December 1, 2024.