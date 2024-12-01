Protests Shake Tbilisi As Pro-Western Opposition Persists
The protest in Tbilisi has continued overnight, with local media
reporting at around 07:00 that the riot Police pushed the last
groups of protesters off of Rustaveli.
As of 11:30, around 200 protesters were present at the
intersection connecting Melikishvili Street and Chavchavadze
Avenue.
Key events from yesterday
Around 100,000 people gathered on Rustaveli Avenue to protest
the government's decision to halt Georgia's EU accession
process.
Protests have also intensified in other Georgian cities,
including Batumi, Kutaisi, Gori, Rustavi, Khashuri, Poti, and
Zugdidi.
The US has suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia,
citing Georgian Dream's "various anti-democratic actions".
At least four Georgian ambassadors have resigned in protest
against the government's handling of the protests.
Zourabichvili says she remains in office despite
elections
President Salome Zourabichvili has vowed to remain in office
after her term expires in December, stating that an "illegitimate
parliament" cannot appoint her successor.
Recall that protests in Georgia have erupted after the victory
of Georgian Dream, the ruling party, following the recent
parliamentary elections on 26 October. Previously, pro-Western
opposition forces that did not want the ruling party accused it of
adopting the law on Foreign Agents.
It should be noted that the Georgian government has been
subjected to a number of sanctions by the West since it adopted
laws that contradict the interests of the West. Until Georgia's
decision on Foreign Agents in May, its accession to the European
Union was being discussed in the European Parliament. Today, the
West accuses Georgia of not obeying its laws and is trying to make
Georgia pay for this with the chaotic situation it has created.
