USD/INR Monthly Forecast: December 2024 (Chart)

The USD/INR embraced a rather rapid climb upwards in November, but it is important to point out a lot of the jump higher occurred over a two day period when the U.S election results unfolded of this writing the USD/INR is near the 84.4825 ratio depending on the bid and ask the moment of this writing U.S institutions are largely absent from because of the U.S Thanksgiving holiday to end November should remain rather quiet and when December Forex begins this coming Monday volumes will increase again. Having said that the USD/INR will remain under the power of the Reserve Bank of India in many respects, and traders should not be fooled by the volatile climb the currency pair displayed when comparing monthly results some traders will certainly point to the fact that the USD/INR started November around the 84.0400 level and is going to enter December around the 84.4800 vicinity, there is one important point to reflect upon. From the 5th of November and into the 7th of November the USD/INR essentially climbed from 84.0460 to a high of near 84.3900. This highlights most of the move higher in the USD/INR happened during the U.S election. And the result might reflect the India government's thinking that other major currencies were going to also trade weaker against the USD too Sentiment in the USD/INRThe ability to allow the USD/INR to zoom higher in the first week of November – in a two day period – shows the Reserve Bank of India certainly responded to nervous behavioral sentiment likely being expressed by large domestic corporations involved with international commerce. The climb upwards after reaching the 84.3900 ratio has seen an incremental move higher the past few weeks, but this has taken place once again in a manner that mirrors the incremental climb the USD/INR made over previous months bullish trend higher in the USD/INR cannot be mistaken and the highs around the 84.5350 vicinity flirted with last week may be a sign of things to come. Behavioral sentiment in financial institutions worldwide remains fragile regarding their mid-term outlooks as they try to dissect the coming economic policy of President-elect Donald Trump. But while financial institutions may be nervous and the Reserve Bank of India responds to large domestic corporations which have likely expressed the need for a weaker Indian Rupee, some traders may be believe the fear of Trump policy will begin to subside Should be More Tranquil for the USD/INRNow that the Trump White House is a known reality and many of the leadership positions in the U.S cabinet have been chosen, financial institutions will start to calm. Also there is the notion that the Trump victory will be eventually good for India because of a flight of investor capital via China and into India, investors globally have been putting their money into India the past few years, but the election of Donald Trump in the U.S may help sustain this momentum when foreign investors consider their options between China and India as they search for the greatest yields will this do for the Indian Rupee?Perhaps it will make the Indian Rupee stronger in the long-term, but for the moment the Reserve Bank of India likely wants to keep its weak Indian Rupee policy intact traders should not bet against what the Reserve Bank of India likely wants/INR Outlook for December 2024Speculative price range for USD/INR is 84.2500 to 84.6000The USD/INR has seen calmer trading take place the past few weeks in the aftermath of the U.S elections. Yes, the incremental climb higher in the USD/INR continues to show evidence that it is not fading. The highs touched last week may be an indication that December's price action could remain slightly bullish and support levels need to be considered as a potential place to pursue more momentum upwards in the USD/INR ability to sustain the higher aspects of the bullish range in the USD/INR should be given respect. Yes, there was a move early this week to the 84.2500 to 84.2000 levels, but then a strong reversal upwards took place. Retail traders will still find it difficult to speculate on the USD/INR, and if they find an avenue to accomplish this they must remain mindful of the wide spreads and sudden spikes which are sometimes a feature of the USD/INR.

