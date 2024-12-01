Ooredoo Announces Date To Pay Interest To Bondholders

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. announced that Ooredoo International Finance Limited (OIFL), its wholly-owned subsidiary, will pay its Global Medium Term Note (GMTN) holders interest payment on December 23, 2024. According to a statement published on the Qatar (QSE) website, Ooredoo International Finance Limited (the Issuer) - a wholly owned subsidiary of Ooredoo Q.P.S.C - will pay noteholders $9.375 million on the Interest Payment Date falling due on Dec. 23, 2024. The company will pay an interest rate of 3.75% to noteholders of the $500 million Guaranteed Notes due on June 22, 2026.

