UK Man Close To Setting British Record For Running Across Australia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A UK man is close to setting a British record for running 2,684 miles (4,320km) across Australia.

Azernews reports via BBC that Jack Pitcher, 28, from Bracknell, Berkshire, set off from Perth on 6 October, along with 21-year-old Joshua Smith from Reading.

Mr Pitcher said it was down to him to "carry the torch" after an injury forced his friend to stop running and complete the remaining miles on a bicycle.

The pair are on course to reach Sydney's Bondi Beach on Wednesday in a time of 60 days.

The previous British record of 77 days was set in 2023 by 56-year-old Nikki Love from Nottingham.

In 2022, Australian ultra-marathon runner Nedd Brockmann managed the feat in just 46 days and 12 hours.