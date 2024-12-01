UK Man Close To Setting British Record For Running Across Australia
A UK man is close to setting a British record for running 2,684
miles (4,320km) across Australia.
Azernews reports via BBC that Jack Pitcher, 28,
from Bracknell, Berkshire, set off from Perth on 6 October, along
with 21-year-old Joshua Smith from Reading.
Mr Pitcher said it was down to him to "carry the torch" after an
injury forced his friend to stop running and complete the remaining
miles on a bicycle.
The pair are on course to reach Sydney's Bondi Beach on
Wednesday in a time of 60 days.
The previous British record of 77 days was set in 2023 by
56-year-old Nikki Love from Nottingham.
In 2022, Australian ultra-marathon runner Nedd Brockmann managed
the feat in just 46 days and 12 hours.
