GPCA Forum Kicks Off Mon. In Muscat With Kuwaiti Participation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Ajmi MUSCAT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The 18th Annual Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) Forum will kick off tomorrow, Monday, in Muscat, Oman, with a Kuwaiti delegation led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kuwait Corporation (KPC) Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah.

The four-day forum will focus on key topics such as sustainability, the future of energy, and how the region can contribute to global goals in these areas, bringing together ministers and top regional and global executives.

The opening day will feature speeches by energy ministers and GPCA officials, the announcement of the next forum's host country, and the presentation of the GPCA leaders' award, honoring a notable contributor to the energy sector in the host country.

The forum will include in-depth panel discussions on challenges and opportunities in the chemical industry, covering topics like Gulf nations' vision for achieving growth, efficiency, and sustainability, food security challenges, and the role of agricultural nutrients as a sustainable solution.

Additional sessions will explore energy transitions and security, the impact of geopolitics on the industry, and innovation as a cornerstone for enhancing resilience and efficiency in the chemical sector.

The event will also host side activities, including a startup corner for showcasing innovative solutions in the circular economy and climate action, offering networking opportunities with experts and global companies.

The forum will bring back the "Solution Xchange" program for its second edition, building on the success of the first, to promote knowledge sharing and technological solutions for the future of the petrochemical industry. (end) nq

MENAFN01122024000071011013ID1108942591