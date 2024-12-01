Al Khelaifi Re-Elected As President Of QTSBF

The Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation (QTSBF)'s General Assembly yesterday re-elected Nasser bin Ghanim Al Khelaifi as President by acclamation for a new four-year term. Tariq Zainal was re-elected as the secretary-general by acclamation. Additionally, the Board of Directors, which include Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Khalid Al Khelaifi, Yusuf Al Obaidli, Mohammed Al Subaie, and Karim Al Aalami was also elected by acclamation.

