Gov't Lowers Gasoline Prices, Raises Diesel For December

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Energy's Pricing Committee announced on Saturday adjustments to fuel prices for December, reducing the prices of unleaded 90- and 95-octane gasoline, increasing diesel prices, and keeping prices unchanged.

The committee lowered the price of unleaded 90-octane to be sold at JD0.860, down from JD0.865 per litre in November, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The price of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will also decrease in December to JD1.105 per litre, down from JD1.110 per litre in November.

Diesel prices will increase, rising to JD0.680 per litre in December, up from JD0.675 in November.

Meanwhile, the price of kerosene will remain unchanged at JD0.620 per litre, and gas cylinders will continue to be sold at JD7.

The committee meets monthly to review and adjust prices in line with global oil market trends, in addition to other costs, such as shipping and taxes.

Also on Saturday, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission decided to maintain the“differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for December at zero fils per kilowatt-hour (kWh), Petra added.