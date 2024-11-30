Indian-American Kash Patel Nominated As FBI Director By Trump

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Dec 1 (IANS) US President-elect Donald has announced Kash Patel's name as the Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director.

“I am proud to announce that Kashyap“Kash” Patel will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and“America First” fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, his social platform.

“He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution. Kash did an incredible job during my First Term, where he served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council. Kash has also tried over 60 jury trials. This FBI will end the growing crime epidemic in America, dismantle the migrant criminal gangs, and stop the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the Border. Kash will work under our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to bring back Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity to the FBI,” Trump said.

If confirmed by the US Senate, which is mandatory, Patel will be the first Indian-American to lead America's top investigative agency and also the first South Asian.

Patel's nomination marks a new high for the Indian-American community that has quietly and steadily expanded its clout in the political sphere in the United States commensurate with its financial clout.

Patel's nomination is Trump's new milestone for the community. Trump had appointed Nikki Haley, the Indian American Republican politician, as his first administration's ambassador to the United Nations. It was a federal cabinet-level position that made Haley the highest serving Indian American in the US political system till the election of Kamala Harris as the vice president in 2020, as President Joe Biden's running made.