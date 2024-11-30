Kenya: Ethical Fashion Initiative And Tujikuze Empowering Artisans, One Tassel At A Time

(MENAFN- APO Group)

When Conad Nord Ovest decided to launch a major campaign to combat violence against women, they wanted a partner committed to sustainability and to working with women for social impact.

That's how they chose to work with the ITC Ethical Initiative (EFI), for an order of 105,000 heart-shaped keychains. Each heart is made of recycled inner tubes from tyres, engraved with Conad's logo, and attahced to a beaded tassel. The keychains are then stitched by hand, using red cotton thread.

Conad wanted all 105,000 keychains in time for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November.

To meet such a large order, Tujikuze farmed out work to 21 artisan groups across Kenya. In total 1,200 people were directly trained, and 1,900 people were directly involved in the production order. Some 95% of them are women. All together, more than 2,500 people indirectly benefited from this order.



'What I earn from this job has made a huge difference in my life,' one beader from Nairobi said. 'When I work, I do it with so much hope knowing that the future of my children is secure.'

Skills development

To complete the order, Tujikuze, with the support of EFI, conducted comprehensive training sessions for community members and service providers to elevate their skills and meet the required production standards.

These trainings significantly boosted the skills of local artisans and service providers in Kenya.

Through targeted training, 1,200 artisans mastered beading the tassel in the specific shape and quality required by the client, as well as learning to stitch the inner tube, hich required heavy-duty stitching machines due to the thickness of the material.

These newly acquired skills open doors to future employment and improved their capacity to handle large-scale production.

Economic and social empowerment

Creating the keychains in turn created sustainable income streams. Artisans gained business management skills, so they can better support their families and invest in their communities. 'The income I make from beading, I use to sustain my family,' says Barti Leorto, a beader at BeadWORKS.

And in regions that have experienced rivalry among communities, the project created a common goal, contributing to long-term peace and stability.

Saving inner tubes from landfills

Tujikuze has a longstanding commitment to environmental sustainability. By recycling inner tubes to make the hearts, the project avoided adding to landfills.

This project is a clear example of how collaboration can create positive change: empowering artisans and women, strengthening communities, and driving sustainable practices.

