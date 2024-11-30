India, Singapore Joint Military Exercise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- A three-day joint military exercise between the Indian and Singapore concluded on Saturday in western Indian state of Maharashtra. The Indian Defense said in a statement that the joint military exercise codenamed Agni Warrior concluded at Field Firing Ranges, Devlali in Maharashtra.

The 13th edition of the Agni Warrior which was held from 28th to 30th November, witnessed participation by the Singapore Armed Forces contingent comprising 182 personnel from the Singapore Artillery and the Indian Army contingent comprising 114 personnel from the Regiment of Artillery, the statement said.

"The aim of Agni Warrior 2024 was to maximise mutual understanding of drills and procedures to achieve jointness as a multinational force under the UN Charter. The exercise showcased joint firepower planning, execution and use of new generation equipment by the Artillery of both Armies," the statement said.

The exercise involved extensive joint preparation, coordination, understanding of each otherآ's capabilities, procedures and evolution of common interface between Indian and Singapore Artillery procedures.

It marked the culmination of successful training by Singapore Armed Forces troops exposing them to intricacies of fire power planning. Both sides utilised niche technologies during the exercise and exchanged best practices as part of the joint training, the Indian Defense Ministry said.













