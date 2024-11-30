Hamas declares its readiness to ceasefir

(MENAFN)

Hamas has reportedly communicated to several international mediators that it is open to negotiating a ceasefire with Israel, following the announcement of a truce between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The US-brokered ceasefire agreement calls for Israeli to withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60 days and the Lebanese to take control of the border areas once held by Hezbollah.



Hamas spokesperson Sami Abu Zuhri expressed support for Lebanon and Hezbollah's right to protect their people through the agreement, hoping it would pave the way for a similar deal to end what he described as a "genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza. He added that Hamas has shown "high flexibility" and is willing to negotiate an end to the Gaza conflict, though he noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems uninterested.



Unnamed Hamas officials also told AFP that the group has informed Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar of its readiness for a ceasefire and is open to serious negotiations, including a prisoner exchange. Hamas has outlined conditions for a ceasefire, which include the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the return of displaced Palestinians, and a comprehensive deal for the exchange of prisoners.



In response, Netanyahu has portrayed the Lebanon ceasefire as a setback for Hamas, claiming that Hezbollah’s withdrawal leaves Hamas isolated, allowing Israel to intensify its efforts in Gaza. He reiterated Israel's commitment to defeating Hamas, despite opposition from hardline members of his cabinet who are against any ceasefire and advocate for a full occupation of Gaza.



