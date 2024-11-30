Media reports Israeli air-raids murdering half dozen in Syria

(MENAFN) An Israeli airstrike on the Syrian side of the border with Lebanon has resulted in the deaths of six people, including two Syrian soldiers, a volunteer from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, and three civilians, according to the state-run SANA news agency in Damascus. The strike targeted the Arida and Dabousiya border crossings, leaving twelve others injured, including children and aid workers. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) typically does not confirm strikes in Syria, but such incidents have become more frequent amid Israel's ongoing military operations against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.



The Syrian Arab Red Crescent confirmed the death of one of its volunteers, who was providing medical aid at the time of the strike. The group condemned the attack, highlighting the importance of respecting international humanitarian law, and temporarily withdrew its teams from the area. The airstrike took place at 00:05 AM and was reportedly launched from Lebanese airspace.



This incident follows a similar Israeli attack last week in the Syrian city of Palmyra, which killed at least 36 people. Reports on the attack vary, with Israeli sources claiming the death of ten Syrian soldiers, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports that 46 people, including Iranian-backed militia members, were killed. The strike targeted a weapons depot and facilities linked to Hezbollah, according to SOHR.



