Kejriwal Faces ‘Water Attack’ During Padyatra

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Former Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal was“attacked” with water by a protestor on Saturday while he was undertaking a padyatra in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar colony. The attacker was detained by police.

The attacker was identified as Ashok Jha. The reason behind the“water attack” was not clear.

AAP supporters blamed BJP workers for the attack, a charge dismissed by the Delhi BJP which questioned why only Kejriwal gets targeted ahead of elections, despite enjoying a security cover.

The AAP said in a social post claiming that even a former CM of Delhi is now not secure in the city.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal visited the Panchsheel Park colony in the same Greater Kailash constituency to meet the family of 64-year-old Rohit Kumar Alagh who was murdered on Monday.

After meeting the family, the AAP National Convenor said,“The family of the victim is in deep shock.”

Kejriwal said the murder in Panchsheel Park, which is considered one of the most posh colonies in the city, exposed that no one is safe in the city.

In Delhi, elderly people like Alagh are feeling insecure and businessmen are getting extortion calls, Kejriwal said, highlighting the allegedly deteriorating law and order situation in the Capital.

“There is panic in Delhi with the spurt in crime and I want to ask Union Home Minister Amit Shah to control crime. I hope things will improve in the near future,” he said.

The Delhi BJP condemned all forms of violent protests but described the incident of throwing water on Kejriwal as an“old wine in a new bottle”.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said elections are held across the country, and leaders participate in campaigns under varying levels of security. However, such bizarre incidents occur only with Arvind Kejriwal during every Assembly election.

“Delhiites are questioning why such events always happen with Arvind Kejriwal,” he said, pointing that the incident has proven correct Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva's recent prediction that the AAP convenor would orchestrate a repeat of the“slap incident” of 2019 when a man had attacked him during a road show.