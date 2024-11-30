Media Delegations Visit Book Fair Ground

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Media delegations covering the GCC summit on Saturday visited Kuwait International Fair and the GCC secretariat general pavilion at Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center. They examined the technologies used to organize the fair, displayed cultural products sent in by publishing houses from various countries. At the GCC secretariat general pavilion, they examined photos depicting history of the council. (end) kt

