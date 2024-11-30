GCC Summiteers To Address Regional Threats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- The 45th GCC summit is due to be held in Kuwait on Sunday, with attendance of the top leaders or representatives, is yet a new gathering of such level to bolster sustainable development, regional security and stability.

The summit, the 8th to be hosted by Kuwait, aims at capitalizing on the achievements, made over the past years, examining plans for a more stable and prosperous future and taking unified stands vis a vis mounting regional threats.

The summit, due at Bayan Palace, will address regional security, bolstering pan-GCC economic merger and plans to facie regional and international challenges.

The summiteers will look into schemes for overhauling the joint market, enhancing technology cooperation, infrastructural link-ups and a host of political files namely Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen Iraq and relations with regional and international powers.

The GCC, founded in 1981, holds annual sessions and strives to enhance cooperation among the member states in various fields.

It groups Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman. (end)

