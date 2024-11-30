Mclaren's Piastri Wins Qatar GP Sprint Race

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Lusail: McLaren's Oscar Piastri won the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race overtaking teammate Lando Norris in the final lap at the Lusail International Circuit on Saturday.

The 1-2 finish maximised McLaren's constructors' title bid – first since 1998. Piastri also won the Sprint Race in Qatar last year for his maiden victory.

McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri gestures after winning the sprint race ahead of the Qatari Formula One Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, north of Doha, on November 30, 2024. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)

Norris was leading from the pole but he allowed Piastri to go past him to take the chequered flag.

He said:“We scored a 1-2, that's what we were aiming for and we are happy as a team. I probably could have pushed a little more than I was doing, but we didn't want to give George a chance,” he said.

Mercedes George Russel finished third while Carlos Sainz took fourth ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.