Health Min.: Integrated Plan For 45Th GCC Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- The of Health (MoH) has fulfilled its preparations and drawn up a plan for the 45th GCC Summit due in Kuwait on Sunday, tomorrow, the ministry's spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said on Saturday.

Medical efforts are ongoing in full spirit as part of an integrated system and strategy, under the follow-up and supervision of of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi and MoH Undersecretary Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Dr. Al-Sanad added in a press release.

Hospitals will have shifts as of Sunday, tomorrow, to ensure continued medical services, in line with required quality, he said, noting that all healthcare centers across the governorates will work round the clock.

Kuwait Central Blood Bank in Jabriya and Cooperative Center for Blood Transplantation in Ahmadi will work as of Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., he stated.

Dr. Al-Sanad commended team spirit and workers' efforts in health sector, wishing Kuwait's guests and all everlasting well-being.

He affirmed that the ministry seeks efficiently to offer the best medical services in a manner that shows readiness of medical system in Kuwait in terms of dealing with such events. (end)

mrv







MENAFN30112024000071011013ID1108941380