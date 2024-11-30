Turkey seeks carbon neutrality in 30 years

(MENAFN) Turkey is seeking to become a carbon-neutral within 30 years, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated Wednesday.



“This is a more difficult target than the others because it will actually affect the whole economy...Our carbon target is an area that will transform energy from the ground up,” Bayraktar stated at the 6th Turkish-German Energy Forum in Berlin, co-organized with German Economic Affairs and Climate Action Minister Robert Habeck.



Bayraktar declared strategies for USD100 billion in renewable energy investments by 2035, asking skilled and new German traders to collaborate in Turkey’s energy transition. He emphasized the nation’s roadmap to extend wind and solar energy capacity from 31,000 megawatts to 120,000 megawatts by 2035.



Talking about nuclear energy’s role in decarbonization, Bayraktar stated that Turkey targets to improve its nuclear capacity by 2050. He noted with the beginning of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in the south, turkey will reach 10 percent of its electricity requirements from nuclear energy.



Habeck appreciated Turkey as an ally in trade and energy, highlighting its geographical advantage and energy potential. He emphasized the significance of leveraging mutual anticipations and enhancing bilateral projects via established frameworks.

