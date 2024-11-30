European bank allocates USD2.3B in Turkey in 2024

(MENAFN) The European for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has allocated €2.2 billion (USD2.3 billion) in Turkey so far in 2024, bringing the overall allocations in the nation to more than USD22 billion.



Throughout her trip to Turkey, EBRD Leader Odile Renaud-Basso reached to a Turkish news agency and encountered with Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to talk about future business opportunities and how the bank can fund Turkey’s projects and strategic goals.



Renaud-Basso highlighted that the EBRD has been allocationg in Turkey since 2009, making it the bank's greatest investment target to date.



"This year, we’ve already signed €2.2 billion (USD2.3 billion) of investment, and with some time still left before the year ends, we expect to come close to last year's investment level of €2.5 billion (USD2.6 billion), which was our highest annual investment in Turkey," Renaud-Basso clarified.



She also emphasized that 50 percent of EBRD’s allocations are directed toward the green field, with more than 60 percent of these allocations involving a gender component targeted at rising female contribution in the workforce.

