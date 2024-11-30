Germany's yearly inflation reaches 4-month high in November

(MENAFN) Germany’s yearly inflation volume increased to a four-month high of 2.2 percent in the present month, based on figures published Thursday.



The data rose from 2 percent in the previous month but dropped just short of the market forecast of 2.3 percent.



Energy prices remained their yearly drop, though at a less speed, decreasing 3.7 percent in the current month compared to a 5.5 percent drop in the prior month.



In addition, food inflation, reduced to 1.8 percent, down from 2.3 percent the prior month.



Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, hit a six-month high of 3 percent in the current month.



Month-on-month, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in November, reversing the previous month’s 0.4 percent climb and matching market expectations.

