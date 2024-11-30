(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The world's wine braces for a significant downturn as 2024 production estimates hit a 63-year low. The International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) projects global wine output between 227 and 235 million hectoliters. This marks a 2% decrease from 2023 and a 13% drop from the ten-year average.



Climate change emerges as the primary culprit behind this decline. Extreme weather events have battered vineyards across both hemispheres. Italy reclaims its top producer status with 41 million hectoliters, while France experiences a sharp 23% decline.



In the Southern Hemisphere, Chile faces a 15% reduction compared to 2023. A late harvest, caused by an unusually cold spring and drought, contributes to this decline. Brazil also anticipates lower production at 2.7 million hectoliters.



Argentina stands out as a rare bright spot. The country expects a 23% increase in production, reaching 10.9 million hectoliters. However, this figure still falls 4% below its five-year average.







OIV Director John Barker highlights the growing volatility in the sector. He emphasizes the cumulative impacts of climate change on wine production. Barker stresses the importance of focusing on climate and sustainability for the industry's future.



The wine industry faces challenges beyond production. Consumption patterns are shifting, with global wine intake dropping 3.9% in volume during the first half of 2024. This represents a 20.1% decrease compared to the same period in 2019.

Global Wine Output Hits 63-Year Low in 2024

As the industry grapples with these challenges, it must adapt to changing production methods, market structures, and consumer behaviors. Understanding these shifts remains crucial for the sector's long-term viability. Despite reduced harvests, Barker notes that this year's wines maintain high quality.



The wine industry stands at a crossroads. It must navigate climate uncertainties while meeting evolving consumer demands. The coming years will test the sector's resilience and ability to innovate in the face of these unprecedented challenges.

MENAFN30112024007421016031ID1108941142