Woman Killed In Road Accident In J&K's Doda

Woman Killed In Road Accident In J&K's Doda


11/30/2024 1:09:40 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- One woman was killed in road accident near Shiva Bridge on Kishwar-Doda highway in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Officials said that a Alto car bearing registration number JK06B-2993 met with an accident near Shiva Bridge and fell into Chenab River, reported news agency GNS.

Soon a team of Police and locals rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. One female dead body was recovered from the spot while rescue operation was still underway. How many passengers were boarding in the car was not available till this report was filed.

Meanwhile, Police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

Kashmir Observer

