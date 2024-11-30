(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) --



1965 -- Kuwait Amir Sabah Al-Salem appointed Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as Prime Minister.

1974 -- Kuwait United Poultry Company was founded.

1978 -- Hassan Johar Hayat, former MP, passed away at age 68.

2004 -- Kuwait announced martyrdom of non-commissioned officers and their trainer when a rocket propelled grenade (RPG) accidentally exploded during training.

2004 -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Defense Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and South Korean National Defense Minister Yoon Kwang-ung signed a MoU on defense and military cooperation, purchasing of weapons and exchange of expertise.

2005 -- Woman advocate Latifa Al-Rujaib, former Undersecretary of Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor, passed away at age 64.

2006 -- French President Jacques Chirac handed Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah an honorary Order for his vital role in expanding cooperation between the two countries. Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad decorated Chirac with Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order.

2011 -- Amiri Decree issued appointing Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah as Prime Minister.

2019 -- Kuwaiti inventors Sarah Abu Arjaib and Dr. Meshari Al-Mutairi won the gold prize in the health and environmental categories of the Seoul International Inventions Fair (SIIF).

2022 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved amendments to electoral law, allocating voters according to their place of residence registered in their civil IDs.

2022 -- Former National Assembly Speaker Mohammad Yusuf Al-Adsani passed away at the age 97. He was one of the leading politicians and parliamentarians in the State of Kuwait. He became parliament speaker in 1981-85, Minister of Planning (1976-78), Minister of Public Works in 1978, President of the Municipal Council and appointed as Ambassador to Saudi ARabia, Somalia and Lebanon. (end)

