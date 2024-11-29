Jordan Media Festival Honors Kuwait's Information Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The Jordanian Arab Festival honored Kuwait's of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, among a number of Arab media figures, in its 5th installment on Friday.

The honoring comes in appreciation of Kuwait's supportive stances towards the Palestinian cause, and media coverage of the Palestinian struggle.

On behalf of Minister Al-Mutairi, Kuwait's Ambassador to Jordan, Hamad Al-Marri, received the honor at the opening ceremony of the festival, which is held under the slogan (Supporting Palestine) and is sponsored by Jordanian Prime Minister Dr. Jaafar Hassan.

The Jordanian Minister of State for Government Communications, Mohammad Al-Momani, represented the Jordanian premier in the opening ceremony, the event will continue for three days.

In a statement to KUNA, Ambassador Al-Marri, said following the ceremony that this honor comes as part of the pioneering contributions of the State of Kuwait in supporting the Palestinian cause in all regional and international forums, especially in the media field.

He stated that the Kuwaiti cultural and media scene has been interacting with Palestinian literature and culture since the 1960s, which made Kuwait a window of Arab influence on the Palestinian cause, the culture of its people, and its identity.

Al-Marri expressed his gratitude to Jordan's leadership, government and people for their constant support for the Palestine and advocacy in all international forums, praising the role of those in charge of the festival in shedding light on the efforts made in organizing it for the fifth time. (end)

amn







MENAFN29112024000071011013ID1108940485