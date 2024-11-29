Moi Personnel Swoop Down On Makeshift Liquor Factory

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The of Interior personnel have raided a makeshift factory for making "local liquor" in Al-Abdali, the MoI declared on Friday.

The raided location, in the farming region, was run by a number of Asians, the MoI said in a statement, revealing that the detainees used a swimming pool for keeping the produced alcohol.

The culprits were detained and referred to the competent authorities for procedures. (end)

