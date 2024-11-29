Moi Personnel Swoop Down On Makeshift Liquor Factory
Date
11/29/2024 3:02:57 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior personnel have raided a makeshift factory for making "local liquor" in Al-Abdali, the MoI declared on Friday.
The raided location, in the farming region, was run by a number of Asians, the MoI said in a statement, revealing that the detainees used a swimming pool for keeping the produced alcohol.
The culprits were detained and referred to the competent authorities for legal procedures. (end)
aak
MENAFN29112024000071011013ID1108940137
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.