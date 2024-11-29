Silo Gains On Drug Tests

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) moved higher in an abbreviated session Friday. The Sarasota, Fla.-based company a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing formulations and drug delivery systems for traditional therapeutics and psychedelic treatments, today announced a collaboration agreement with Kymanox for specialized design and development of a subcutaneous insertion device for SP-26, the Company's ketamine-loaded implant therapeutic targeting fibromyalgia and chronic pain.

Under terms of the agreement, Kymanox will conduct an initial proof-of-concept design phase followed by full system prototype and feasibility testing to determine optimal insertion depth in tissue.

“Previous analytical testing and proof-of-concept extrusion trials have confirmed the optimal formulation for our SP-26 implants. Now we are advancing this program to develop a novel insertion device that is intended to be tested in continuing preclinical studies,” said Silo CEO Eric Weisblum.“We are pleased with the steady progress we are making with our proposed ketamine implants, which are being uniquely designed with a goal of providing sustained relief of chronic pain.”

Preclinical research to date has focused, in part, on ensuring that the safety profile of SP-26 aligns with FDA requirements for potential at-home therapeutic designation. If approved, SP-26 could become the first at-home injectable ketamine-based therapeutic.

SILO began Friday captured 11 cents, or 12.3%, to $1.02.

