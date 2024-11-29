OHCHR Calls For Compliance With The Ceasefire In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Human Rights office (OHCHR) has called for full compliance with the ceasefire in Lebanon and for the safe return of displaced persons to their homes in southern Lebanon.

Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, OHCHR spokesperson Jeremy Laurence stressed the importance of respecting the agreement and resolving any disputes related to its implementation within the framework of the law.

He underlined the need to focus efforts on delivering critical humanitarian assistance to those in need and protecting the most vulnerable.

Laurence stressed the need for accountability for violations of international humanitarian law which he said was essential to achieving justice and preventing the recurrence of conflict.

The spokesperson also noted that many civilians were unable to return to their homes due to the widespread destruction of hospitals schools and vital infrastructure.

He also urged political parties in Lebanon to set aside their differences and act in solidarity to alleviate the suffering of a deeply traumatised population calling on the international community to provide Lebanon with the necessary support to ensure stability.

In the same vein, the OHCHR called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, urged a swift end to hostilities and the release of hostage and arbitrarily detained people, calling also for the rapid and safe delivery of critical humanitarian assistance. (end)

