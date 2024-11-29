Punjab CM Seeks Support From World Bank On Fiscal Prudence

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 29 (IANS) Punjab Chief Bhagwant Mann on Friday sought cooperation from the World for infrastructure development, human resource development, besides social welfare initiatives and support.

At a meeting with World Bank Country Director for India Auguste Tano Kouame here, the Chief Minister presented a case for financial assistance to the state.

Mann highlighted the government's commitment to fiscal and institutional resilience, besides emphasising the need for financial support to drive growth, improve public services and enhance the overall quality of life for its citizens.

He showcased state's strong reform agenda, focusing on fiscal prudence, improved governance and enhanced service delivery as a key factor in its quest for financial assistance.

The Chief Minister said proposed financial assistance is expected to support Punjab's development priorities, including infrastructure development, human resource development and social welfare initiatives.

He said with this significant development, Punjab "is poised to take a major leap forward in its journey towards prosperity and growth".

Mann said environment "is the major thrust area of the government and it is giving top priority to conservation of groundwater".

The Chief Minister said the government "is reviving old water resources and trying to provide canal water to maximum part of the irrigation land, thereby reducing the consumption of electricity on one hand and checking the depletion of ground water on the other".

He said lining of canals, reviving of old water courses (khals) and other initiatives are being taken so that farmers can able to use maximum surface water.

Mann said due to efforts of the government in the past two years groundwater level has increased by around one metre.

The Chief Minister said the government has designed a programme for solar agricultural pump sets, adding it will increase the income of farmers manifold.

World Bank Country Director Kouame acknowledged state's potential for growth and development and expressed their willingness to support state's endeavours, recognising the importance of a strong and resilient public financial management framework.

He said that the bank is looking for cooperation areas and fiscal prudence, data sharing and services in large cities.