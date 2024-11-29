Javid Javdani Raises Awareness On The Importance Of Educating Consumers About Food Choices In International Markets

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) California, US, 29th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Javid Javdani, owner of Balboa Market, an international food hub in San Diego, is advocating for greater consumer awareness of food quality, diversity, and benefits in response to evolving trends in global food preferences. With processed foods frequently in the spotlight for their health impacts, Javdani emphasizes the critical role international markets play in bridging access to both traditional and innovative food products.

“The conversation about food is changing,” Javdani states.“People are becoming more conscious about what they eat, and studies like the recent one from The Lancet show we need a balanced view. Not all processed foods are created equal, and many culturally significant staples, such as breads and cereals, offer real health benefits.”







The Global Snacking and Processed Food Landscape

The global snack market is expected to surpass $680 billion in retail sales in 2024, growing 5.6% from the previous year, according to Euromonitor International. Yet, with 50-60% of daily calorie intake in high-income countries coming from ultra-processed foods, balancing indulgence with nutrition has become a priority.

“Cultural food markets are key to expanding consumer access to diverse, minimally processed options,” Javdani explains. At Balboa Market, customers can find an array of international ingredients and snacks that promote both enjoyment and wellness, from plant-based products to naturally nutrient-rich staples like lentils, spices, and whole grains.

The Need for Education and Advocacy

Javdani believes that education is paramount to helping consumers make informed choices.“Many customers come in asking questions about the origins or health benefits of certain foods. That curiosity is a great starting point, but we also have to ensure people have access to transparent, accurate information,” he says.

As bans on artificial colorants and preservatives continue to expand globally, and as plant-forward food options gain momentum, markets like Balboa Market are poised to play a crucial role. Javdani's team focuses on sourcing products aligned with these trends, offering natural and wholesome alternatives.

Fostering Change Through Policy and Community Engagement

Javdani is also calling for local and state governments to support small food markets through initiatives like grants, low-interest loans, and education programs.“Local markets serve as cultural and nutritional anchors in their communities. Supporting these businesses means promoting access to healthier, more diverse foods,” he notes.

By educating consumers and advocating for healthier food choices, Javdani hopes to inspire positive change.“Everyone deserves the opportunity to explore flavors that are both meaningful and good for them,” he concludes.

Media Contact

Javid Javdani