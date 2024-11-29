Brazilian Interest Rates May Climb Higher As Fiscal Credibility Wavers

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian braces for a potential increase in the benchmark interest rate. The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) may raise the Selic rate by 0.75 percentage points at its next meeting.



This decision comes in response to the government's disappointing fiscal adjustment package. Market analysts have revised their projections for the basic interest rate upwards.



The Copom had already stepped up its calls for fiscal tightening measures in recent meetings. They sought structural measures for the fiscal budget, as stated in their early November gathering.



At a recent event, Gabriel Galípolo, the future Central Bank president, avoided commenting on the government's package. He stated that it wasn't the Central Bank's role to suggest fiscal policy.



However, he hinted that interest rates might need to be more "contractionary" based on economic indicators. Economists view the fiscal package as overshadowed by plans to increase income tax exemptions.







However, this move has limited the Finance Ministry's credibility gains. It has also necessitated a firmer response in monetary policy conduct by the Central Bank.



Several financial institutions have adjusted their Selic rate estimates for the year-end. They now anticipate an acceleration in the pace of monetary tightening.

Brazil's Interest Rate Outlook

Some predict the basic interest rate could reach 12% by December, with a terminal rate of 13.50%. The market's negative reaction to the fiscal package suggests that a 0.75 percentage point Selic hike is the minimum expectation for the next Copom meeting.



Some analysts even consider the possibility of a full percentage point increase. However, a more aggressive hike faces potential obstacles.



The January Copom decision, Galípolo's first as Central Bank president, might opt to maintain December's pace. A total increase of 2 percentage points over just two meetings could be deemed excessive.



Galípolo has been involved in discussions with President Lula and Finance Minister Haddad regarding the spending cut package. He reportedly explained the market impact of these measures to the President.



In addition, the market reaction to the package has made it clear that the Central Bank needs to accelerate its monetary tightening pace. Some economists suggest that the terminal Selic rate could approach 14.0%, especially if the dollar settles around R$6.0.



Market participants eagerly await signals from Central Bank officials about the Selic's future direction. Galípolo's statements are particularly crucial, given the impending Copom silence period starting next Wednesday.



With the dollar hitting R$6.0 and the five-year real interest rate at 7.15%, Galípolo faces a challenging situation. He must navigate between maintaining monetary anchor and addressing fiscal uncertainties. The market awaits his response with bated breath.

