SOLD Storage On 101 In Greer, SC

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller in the sale of Storage on 101 in Greer, SC. Michael is a leading self-storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast.



This facility, located on 3.88 +/- acres at 3131 SC-101, is comprised of standard drive-up units, climate-controlled units, and enclosed RV parking with 52,580 +/- RSF. Amenities at this fully automated, state-of-the-art facility include Noke Access control system, perimeter fencing with gate, 24/7 surveillance, ample lighting, rental office, bathroom, RV wash-out station, leafguard gutter system and wide asphalt drive aisles.



Greer, SC is approximately 75 miles south of Asheville, NC, 90 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC, 90 miles northwest of Columbia, SC, and 111 miles northwest of Athens, GA.

As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.

For additional information visit or contact:



Michael Morrison

(803) 600-0602

Michael MidcoastProperties

MENAFN29112024003734003177ID1108938563