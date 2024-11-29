Military Attachés Visit Azercosmos

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Military attachés of foreign states accredited to Azerbaijan visited the Main Ground Satellite Control Center of Azercosmos, the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, subordinate to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan`s of Defense.

Organized by the International Military Cooperation Department, the visit included 17 representatives who were briefed on Azercosmos' history, activities, projects, and future plans.

The delegation also explored the center's facilities and infrastructure, with military attachés having their questions addressed during the event.