Military Attachés Visit Azercosmos

Military Attachés Visit Azercosmos
Date
11/29/2024 2:10:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Military attachés of foreign states accredited to Azerbaijan
visited the Main Ground Satellite Control Center of Azercosmos, the
Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, subordinate to the
Ministry of Digital Development and Transport,
Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan`s Ministry of
Defense.
Organized by the International Military Cooperation Department,
the visit included 17 representatives who were briefed on
Azercosmos' history, activities, projects, and future plans.
The delegation also explored the center's facilities and
infrastructure, with military attachés having their questions
addressed during the event.
