Unlock Free Tacos With Red Rewards At Mike Red Tacos!
Date
11/29/2024 1:08:33 AM
(MENAFN- IssueWire)
San Diego, California Nov 28, 2024 (Issuewire )
How Red Rewards Works?
-
Mike Red Tacos, the beloved destination for authentic birria tacos and a variety of delicious Mexican dishes, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative loyalty program, Red Rewards. This program is designed to reward our loyal customers with points that translate into free tacos and other exciting perks. Whether you're dining in or ordering online from our Mexican restaurant Point Loma, every bite brings you closer to delicious rewards!
MENAFN29112024004226004003ID1108938231
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.