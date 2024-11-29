Kashmir Has Only One PET-CT Scan Machine

Currently, there is only one such machine available at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura. As a result, patients from other hospitals, including GMC Srinagar, are facing numerous challenges in accessing timely and accurate cancer diagnostics.

Since 2017, GMC Srinagar has registered around 7,000 new cancer cases, but it lacks a PET-CT scan machine, a vital tool used for detecting cancer and evaluating the effectiveness of treatments, reported news agency KNO.

Oncologists said that PET-CT has become indispensable in modern oncology practice. However, with only a single machine serving the entire valley, there is a backlog of patients waiting for scans, said one oncologist.

“The lack of adequate PET-CT facilities in Kashmir is a major hurdle for cancer diagnosis and management,” he said.“This single machine at SKIMS serves the entire region, leading to long waiting times for patients.”

Healthcare experts have called for the establishment of additional PET scan centres to improve the timely diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

They said the rising prevalence of cancer in Kashmir is due to several factors, including genetic predisposition, lifestyle changes, environmental factors and delays in diagnosis due to insufficient resources.

Many patients and their families have expressed concerns over the limited availability of PET scans, which are crucial for detecting and monitoring cancer progression. Due to this, many patients are forced to seek diagnostic services outside the region, adding both financial and emotional strain, the doctors said.

Dr Manzoor, an oncologist, said there is an urgent need for more PET-CT machines in the valley. Dr Aijaz, another oncologist, said that PET scans play a vital role in the initial diagnosis, treatment evaluation, prognosis and monitoring of cancer relapse.

PET-CT, which stands for Positron Emission Tomography–Computed Tomography, combines the functional imaging of PET with the anatomical detail of CT to create 3D images of the body. This hybrid imaging modality helps doctors choose the best course of treatment and can detect primary cancer sites, influencing chemotherapy decisions.

“The long wait times for PET scans are especially difficult for cancer patients, and many are forced to seek treatment outside Kashmir,” said Dr Aijaz.“Patients, especially those who cannot afford private clinics or out-of-state treatment, face delays that could impact their chances of successful treatment.”

According to data, around 45,000 new cancer cases have been registered at SKIMS Soura since 2013, while GMC Srinagar has registered about 7,000 new cases since 2017.

An official from the health department confirmed that the process of installing a PET-CT machine at SMHS Srinagar has been initiated, and the facility is expected to be available soon.

Cancer rates in Jammu and Kashmir have been on the rise, with the Union Health Ministry reporting 51,577 cases between 2019 and 2022. The number of cancer-related deaths in the region has also increased, with 35,623 deaths recorded between 2018 and 2022. A 2012 study by SKIMS said the rising cancer incidence is due to factors such as dietary practices, lifestyle choices and high-salt foods.

