Factory In Finland To Start Manufacturing Drones For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finland's Summa Defense will set up a production facility in Finland that will manufacture drones in collaboration with Ukrainian partners.

This was reported by Yle with reference to the company's press release , according to Ukrinform.

“Drones will be delivered not only to Ukraine but also across the European Union and countries,” said Jussi Holopainen, CEO of Summa Defense.

According to him, the purpose of the facility is to rapidly increase production capacity for drones used in military operations in Ukraine, while also introducing drone production in Finland and Europe.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Economy and Innovation of Lithuania signed a protocol of intent to cooperate with a Ukrainian company to build a plant for the production of new generation RDX (hexogen) explosives.