Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Amiri decree 114/2024 concerning the residency of foreigners was issued containing 36 articles of seven chapters.

BRUSSELS -- The European Union (EU) called for the ceasefire between Lebanon and the Israeli "to hold as agreed", urging the safeguarding of civilian safety and the enabling of displaced people to return to their homes.

BRUSSELS -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated that EU member states must respect the decisions of the International Criminal Court (ICC), including the arrest warrants issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

ZHUHAI -- Two Kuwaiti female diplomats affirmed that their country attached great importance to the efforts aiming to enhance the strategic partnership with China, particularly in areas like the economy, trade, investment, infrastructure, transport and energy.

KUWAIT -- The General Administration of the Coast Guards celebrated its 70th anniversary at the Sabah Al-Ahmad Coast Guard Base, honoring retired personnel who helped establish the organization dedicated to protecting Kuwaiti waters. (end) mb

MENAFN28112024000071011013ID1108937558