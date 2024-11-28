Ras Al Khaimah Names Best Place For Expats

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

According to the results of a survey conducted by the global InterNations network, the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah has claimed the top spot in a ranking of the best places in the world for expats to live. The emirate emerged as a leader among 53 cities, standing out as the world's leading destination for those looking to live and work abroad, Azernews reports.

The survey assessed several key aspects, including administration (how easy it is to obtain a visa, navigate local bureaucracy, and open a account); (accessibility and ease of finding housing); digital life (availability of public services online, high-speed internet, and integration without knowledge of the local language).

According to the study's findings, Ras Al Khaimah excelled in key areas, particularly administration and housing. Nearly 75 percent of respondents reported no difficulty in finding suitable housing, while 69 percent experienced no issues with bureaucracy or language barriers.

Additionally, the emirate ranked second for "work abroad" and fifth for "ease of arrangement." Its affordable and comfortable housing, simplified visa procedures, and availability of high-speed internet further enhance the city's attractiveness for expats.

Ras Al Khaimah confidently occupies a leading position in the global market for those seeking new opportunities abroad and looking to integrate comfortably into a new cultural environment.

The InterNations network, which conducted the survey, unites more than 5.4 million people in 420 cities across 166 countries.