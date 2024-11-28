Ras Al Khaimah Names Best Place For Expats
By Alimat Aliyeva
According to the results of a survey conducted by the global
InterNations network, the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah has claimed the
top spot in a ranking of the best places in the world for expats to
live. The emirate emerged as a leader among 53 cities, standing out
as the world's leading destination for those looking to live and
work abroad, Azernews reports.
The survey assessed several key aspects, including
administration (how easy it is to obtain a visa, navigate local
bureaucracy, and open a bank account); housing (accessibility and
ease of finding housing); digital life (availability of public
services online, high-speed internet, and integration without
knowledge of the local language).
According to the study's findings, Ras Al Khaimah excelled in
key areas, particularly administration and housing. Nearly 75
percent of respondents reported no difficulty in finding suitable
housing, while 69 percent experienced no issues with bureaucracy or
language barriers.
Additionally, the emirate ranked second for "work abroad" and
fifth for "ease of arrangement." Its affordable and comfortable
housing, simplified visa procedures, and availability of high-speed
internet further enhance the city's attractiveness for expats.
Ras Al Khaimah confidently occupies a leading position in the
global market for those seeking new opportunities abroad and
looking to integrate comfortably into a new cultural
environment.
The InterNations network, which conducted the survey, unites
more than 5.4 million people in 420 cities across 166
countries.
