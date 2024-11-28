عربي


RJ Resumes Flights To Beirut Next Sunday

11/28/2024 3:05:04 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra)-- Royal Jordanian (RJ) will resume two daily flights to Beirut as of next Sunday.
In a statement released , on Thursday, the RJ said that the Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority consent was required before flights could resume to Beirut.

Jordan News Agency

