RJ Resumes Flights To Beirut Next Sunday
Date
11/28/2024 3:05:04 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra)-- Royal Jordanian (RJ) will resume two daily flights to Beirut as of next Sunday.
In a statement released , on Thursday, the RJ said that the Civil Aviation
Regulatory Authority consent was required before flights could resume to Beirut.
