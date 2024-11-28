RJ Resumes Flights To Beirut Next Sunday

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra)-- Royal Jordanian (RJ) will resume two daily flights to Beirut as of next Sunday.In a statement released , on Thursday, the RJ said that the Civil Regulatory Authority consent was required before flights could resume to Beirut.

