Kuwait Coast Guards Celebrate 70Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The General Administration of the Coast Guards on Thursday celebrated its 70th anniversary at the Sabah Al-Ahmad Coast Guard Base, honoring retired personnel who helped establish the organization dedicated to protecting Kuwaiti waters on Thursday.

Attendees included prominent retired and current officers, such as Major General Mujbil bin Shawq and Brigadier General Mubarak Ali Al-Yousef Al-Sabah.

In his speech, Sheikh Mubarak highlighted the contributions of retired leaders and emphasized teamwork, rigorous training, and modern like AI for future development. He detailed ongoing projects, including vessel refurbishments, a new radar system, and the introduction of sea marches, which are expected to be completed in 20 months.

The event featured a military display by Coast Guard personnel and performances by students from the Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences, showcasing the dedication and achievements of the Coast Guard in overcoming challenges. (end)

tab







MENAFN28112024000071011013ID1108936974