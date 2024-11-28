EAT & BEYOND ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED OFFERING

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, B.C., Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eat & Beyond Global Holdings (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) (“ Eat & Beyond ” or the“ Company ”), an issuer focused on sustainability and alternative protein sector, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing as noted below.

Private Placement of Units

The Company will be undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to 12,121,213 units (the“ Units ”) at a price of C$0.0825 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$1,000,000 (the“ Offering ”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share (each a“ Share ”) and one Share purchase warrant (each a“ Warrant ”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at a price of C$0.11 per Share, for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company plans to use the proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes and future investment opportunities such as pursue its crypto strategy including investments in Solana, Dogecoin and other currencies. See New release dated Nov 13, 2024 for the Company's expansion strategy. Such investments will be fully disclosed before proceeding with any transactions.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay finders' fees of up to 7.0% of the gross proceeds raised by the Company from the sale of Units to subscribers directly introduced to the Company by eligible finders. In addition, the Company will issue to eligible finders non-transferable finders' warrants of up to 7.0% of the number of Units sold in the Offering. Each finders' warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at a price of C$0.10 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Offering is not subject to a minimum aggregate amount of subscriptions.

It is anticipated that insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. The issuance of any securities to insiders will be considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such insider participation as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Eat Beyond

Eat & Beyond is an investment issuer that identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech and sustainability. Led by a team of industry experts, Eat & Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food and sustainability sectors, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Offering on the terms described herein or at all, and the use of proceeds and available funds following the completion of the Offering, and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.